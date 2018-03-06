IDUKKI: A year after the brutal murder of a 47-year-old woman caretaker at a crèche in Munnar, the Munnar police arrested the victim’s younger son, for allegedly killing his mother, and her husband for hiding the murder.

The accused have been identified as Rajkumar (18) and father Manikumar (49), a tourist guide from Benmoor division of KHDP’s Gundumala estate.The murder took place on February 14, 2017 when Rajaguru, who was working at a creche in Munnar was hacked to death with her throat slit in front of infants in broad daylight at Gundumala near Munnar.

The incident took place about 12.30 pm, and the parents who came to collect the children found the body in a pool of blood in the kitchen of the crèche at Kannan Devan Hills Plantations. About ten children of labourers from Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu, were at the creche when the caretaker was murdered. A gold chain worth 12 sovereigns was also lost.According to district police chief K B Venugopal, Rajkumar, who was a minor then, was unemployed and surviving on his mother’s salary.

“He was a ganja addict and often entered into verbal conflict with his mother for money. On that day Raj Kumar came to the crèche and demanded money. But when she refused he took a knife from the kitchen and stabbed her to death. Since the eyewitnesses were small kids the police were unable to find the culprit due to lack of evidence,” he said.He added even as Rajkumar explained the murder to his father, he could not take the initiative to inform it to the police.

However, the discrepancy in the statements of Raj Kumar and lack of interest from the part of son and father in the case aroused the suspicion of the police. A special investigation team has been set under the leadership of Munnar SP and the culprits were finally caught after interrogating 1,400 persons.There were even as attempts to divert the case by leaving the gold chain in front of a neighbour’s house who was not in good terms with the culprits. Venugopal said after producing the accused in the court they will be brought back into custody for detailed investigation.