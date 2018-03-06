THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “Trade unions are for resolving issues confronting workers. However, in some areas, trade unions take on the role of supplying workforce. Such practices should end,” he said.

The Chief Minister also said the state’s industrial sector had not been affected by labour issues and industrialists did not have any complaints about workers at present.

Opposition storms out

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, who spoke on Sugathan’s death, alleged the CPI had extorted money from him. But it was quickly refuted by Agriculture Minister V S Sunilkumar, a CPI MLA.

Following the Chair’s refusal to grant permission for the adjournment motion, the Opposition members trooped out.Forest Minister K Raju, also from the CPI, alleged Sugathan had reclaimed a portion of a paddy field to set up the automobile workshop.