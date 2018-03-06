KOCHI: The High Court on Monday referred the petition against the proposed strike by nurses association for mediation. Following the order, mediation with hospital representatives and the members of nurses association has commenced at the mediation centre in the High Court. The court also posted the case after mediation with the report of the mediators.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by the Association of Healthcare Providers (India), Kerala chapter, seeking a directive to invoke powers under the Kerala Essential Services Maintenance Act (KESMA) to ensure that the indefinite state-wide strike announced by nurses does not affect the healthcare sector.

The petitioner said the nurses association claiming to represent nurses working in various private hospitals had been clamouring for revision of wages. In fact, the process of revision of minimum wages was taking place at the government level. It had already published a preliminary notification on the revision for comment. The petitioner said the health care service had already been declared essential service as defined under the KESM Act through a notification.

Strike at KVM Hospital to continue

T’Puram: Health Minister K K Shylaja, Chief Secretary Paul Antony, Labour Secretary Tom Jose, Health Secretary Rajeev Sadanandan and Labour Commissioner A Alexander were present at the meeting. When contacted, UNA state working president Shoby Joseph said they dropped their strike plan after the government assured them the final notification would be issued by March 31. ‘’We were given an assurance from the Chief Minister’s Office that the salary hike would be implemented in the present month itself,’’ he said. With respect to the ongoing strike at KVM Hospital, he said the strike will continue. “The labour commis-sioner has called a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the KVM Hospital issue,” he said.