KANNUR: As many as three Tamil Nadu natives were killed when the car they were travelling in collided with a tipper lorry at Chala-Nadal Bypass, Kannur on Tuesday around 7.30 am.

The police identified the people killed in the accident as Ramar (35), Chelladurai (45) and Kuthalingam (70), all from Thenakshi, Tamil Nadu and said they were traveling in a Omni van.

The bodies have been kept in the mortuary of Kannur district hospital.