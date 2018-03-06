Three from Tamil Nadu dead in an accident in Kannur
By Express News Service | Published: 06th March 2018 01:08 PM |
Last Updated: 06th March 2018 01:08 PM | A+A A- |
KANNUR: As many as three Tamil Nadu natives were killed when the car they were travelling in collided with a tipper lorry at Chala-Nadal Bypass, Kannur on Tuesday around 7.30 am.
The police identified the people killed in the accident as Ramar (35), Chelladurai (45) and Kuthalingam (70), all from Thenakshi, Tamil Nadu and said they were traveling in a Omni van.
The bodies have been kept in the mortuary of Kannur district hospital.