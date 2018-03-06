KOCHI: Rinac India Ltd, the leading cold chain turnkey solution provider, has been awarded the work to set up two mega integrated facilities in Kerala. The tender is for setting up of integrated cold chain facility for bulk handling and processing of food and perishables for Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KINFRA) and Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation Limited (KSIDC). The combined value of both the orders stand at Rs 32.81 crore KINFRA awarded Rinac the contract to set up integrated cold chain facility consisting of cold storage, ripening chambers and spice processing unit at KINFRA Mega Food Park, Kozhippara, Palakkad.

This involves the setting up of cold storage facility capable of handling 3,500 MT of fruits and vegetables, a frozen cold store facility capable of handling 1,000 MT of frozen milk, ripening chambers of 80 MT for the scientific fruit ripening of bananas, mangoes and papaya along with allied facilities like packing area, loading area and ante room for processing and shipment.

KSIDC awarded Rinac the contract for design, construction, supply, installation and commissioning of 3,000 MT cold storage facility in the approved Mega Sea Food Park at IFC Pallipuram, Cherthala, Kerala. Valued at Rs 32.81 crore, this order will envisage the setting up of an integrated cold room complex capable of handling spice, food and other perishable goods. The facility will be set up at an area of 2.5 acres in KINFRA Mega Food Park and one acre at KSIDC Sea Food Park respectively. The projects will be completed in a period of 12 months time.