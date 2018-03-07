KOCHI: While directing a probe against Cardinal Mar George Alancherry, Justice B Kemal Pasha observed “law should be equal to all. Law should be equal to rich and poor.” The court also said that the saying- all are equal and some are more equal cannot be applied when persons are dealing with the properties of others. The court put a specific question as to whether Alancherry can be considered a ‘King’, the emphatic answer was ‘yes’.

The counsel for Alancherry argued that he can do anything as he pleases regarding the properties of the diocese and one cannot be aggressive against his authority to deal with the properties according to his whims and fancies. The court said there cannot be such an argument. On a question posed by the court regarding the right, the counsel replied that no way can question him and he is free to do anything with regard to the properties of the diocese.

According to the court, it was not disputed the Finance Council as well as Consultant Forum, which were bodies constituted as per the canons, had authorised Alancherry and the other priests to sell the properties on specific terms and conditions. They were mere trustees as far as the properties entrusted to them for sale by the diocese were concerned.

The specific instances and other details produced in the case pointed out how recklessly the land transactions were made. The allegations clearly pointed to the probability of cases of conspiracy committed by the Cardinal and others in the case. It had been pointed out even the amount has not fully accounted in the account of the diocese.

Saju Varghese, real estate agent involved in this deal is yet to return some amount. But the counsel for the agent said no amount is due from him.