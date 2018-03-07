KOCHI: The CBI has arrested the international smuggler who gave `47 lakh to a Malayali BSF commandant to facilitate smuggling activities through the Ind0-Bangla border in West Bengal.

The arrested person has been identified as Muhammad Inamul Haq, 42, a native of Kolkata.

Pathanamthitta native Jibu T Mathew, a commandant with the BSF battalion deployed on the Indo-Bangla border near Murshidabad in West Bengal, was arrested by the CBI when he arrived at the Alappuzha Railway station with the bribe amount.

During interrogation, Jibu confessed that the money was handed over by a person named Bishu Sheikh. However, during investigation, it was revealed that the name Bishu Sheikh was a fake one.

“We had recovered call data record (CDR) from which the original name Muhammad Inamul Haq was revealed. Similarly, his native place could be tracked down through cyber investigation,” a CBI officer said.

Following a tip-off, the CBI team had landed in Kolkata two days ago. “We caught him while he was arriving from Dhaka on Monday. We took him to the CBI office in Kolkata where his arrest was recorded. He was produced before the Kolkata Metropolitan Magistrate Court and obtained a transit warrant. He was brought to Kochi in a flight on Monday night. He was shifted to the CBI office in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. The CBI will seek his custody after producing him before the CBI Court on Wednesday,” officer said.

During interrogation, the CBI had found that the smuggler had handed over the money to the BSF officer to facilitate cattle smuggling along the Indo-Bangla border.

The smuggler also provided a dedicated mobile phone and SIM card for maintaining secret communication. “Cattle smuggling is a highly profitable business which fetches crores of rupees in a short time,” the CBI officer said.

Jibu is still behind the bars after the CBI Court and the High Court denied him bail. The High Court had directed the CBI to seek the assistance of the NIA since the case involved international smuggling racket and issues related to national security.

