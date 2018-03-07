KANNUR: RSS worker Vijesh Kumar, 30, of Kadannappalli, who made death threat calls to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday, was remanded in custody on Tuesday. A police team led by Town CI T K Ratnakumar had arrested Vijesh on Monday. According to the police, Vijesh is an RSS worker and was mentally unstable. He has not been in his home town for long, said the police.

The threat call was made to CPM district secretary P Jayarajan’s phone on Saturday. The caller threatened that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would be assassinated within 24 hours. The Chief Minister was in Apollo Hospital, Chennai, at that time. Soon, the message was passed on to the Chief Minister, DGP Loknath Behera, North Zone DGP Rajesh Dewan and CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. As the message was passed on to the Tamil Nadu police, Pinarayi’s security at the Apollo Hospital was strengthened.

Following an inquiry, the Cyber Cell identified that the call was made from Kannur district.