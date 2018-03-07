THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Attempts by the government to address shortage of construction materials have begun to bear fruit, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. There has been some respite from the scarcity of rock and sand. The government will further step up efforts to address the shortage of construction materials, he said.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a meeting of national trade union leaders to address issues in the construction sector. Industries Minister A C Moideen and Labour Minister T P Ramakrishnan were also present at the meeting. Officers have been asked not to stop trucks carrying sand. Checks will be conducted at river banks to prevent illegal extraction. Sand transported with permission will not be stopped, Pinarayi assured the trade union leaders. The Chief Minister said there were no legal hurdles in bringing sand from abroad. The government would promote import of sand, he added.

Steps have already been taken to extract sand from dams and estimates are being prepared on the quantum of sand to be extracted. The services of public sector units will be used in sand extraction.The government has directed that the practice of issuing stop memo to legally-functioning quarries on the basis of complaints should stop.

The government will also explore ways to extract sand from plantation land.The CM also assured the Industries Department would check overcharging of M-sand and other quarry products. Industries Secretary Sanjay Kaul, Labour Commissioner A Alexander, Mining and Geology Director C K Baiju, trade union representatives Elamaram Kareem, K P Sahadevan, R Chandrasekharan and P J Joseph participated.