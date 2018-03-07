KOLLAM: A homeless boy saved from begging and nurtured into a footballer, R Manikandan is now a household name. But the 14-year old, having captured the imagination of society, is now grappling with financial constraints that have put a grinding halt to his dream of attending a 28-day training programme at Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Though the Kollam Government Children’s Home has kick-started a fundraising campaign to help Manikandan chase his dream, officials say financial assistance from individuals, organisations or institutions could be of great help as the training programme is estimated to cost around Rs 15 lakh.

A defender by position, he was picked up by Chennai-based Football Plus Professional Soccer Academy to play in the Under-15 I-League. Later, impressed by his talent, overseas coaches are reported to have recommended him for a special training at Madrid.

“Through his footballing skills, he was able to become a part of a Chennai-based club playing in the U-15 I-League. He then got selected for a 28-day training session at Spanish giants Real Madrid. But this dream experience now hangs in the balance as financial constraints have put a big question mark on his chances,” said an officer with the Children’s Home.

To help him, the officials have now opened a bank account at the State Bank of India’s Beach Road Branch (account number - 37561369770; IFSC code - SBIN 0070279). A Class IX student at Kollam SN Trust School, it was in January that Manikandan became one of the 14 awardees selected for the inaugural Ujwala Balya Award instituted by the Department of Women and Child Development.