THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health and Social Justice Minister K K Shylaja said the proposed International Ayurvedic Research Institute at Kannur would promote Kerala as the hub of ayurveda. Releasing the book ‘Sukhayu, The Ayurveda Way to a Healthy Life’ written by Dr Rajmohan, by handing over a copy to Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday, the minister said efforts are on to make Kerala the hub of ayurveda.

The minister said the institute coming up in a 300-acre plot near Kannur airport would also boost tourism. The project being implemented with Central assistance will have a museum and a hospital. A brainstorming session was held with Dr M S Valliathan last month with regard to the research institute.

Though ayurveda is not the final solution to all diseases in all situations, it could be considered as the best lifestyle. While modern medicine gives thrust to the curative aspect, ayurveda is more about a holistic approach, she pointed out. “We have not yet explored the immense scope of ayurveda,” she added.

Ayurveda cannot satisfy those who are looking for magic remedies. But people should be made aware of the importance of following a life style prescribed in ayurveda, the minister said. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala appreciated the effort behind bringing out the book.

Introducing the book former Chief Secretary K Jayakumar said the book is noted for its simple way of narration and readability. At the same time, it touches all aspects of treatment with a holistic approach. It also sheds light on how to prepare healthy food.

“No medical discipline is complete. But a holistic way of various treatment disciplines will help achieve better results for a healthy life,” he said adding the book could turn out to be a reference for all. Press Club president G Rajiv presided over. Dr Rajmohan proposed a vote of thanks.