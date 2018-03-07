KOZHIKODE: Three teachers and an office staffer of Government UP School, Chembukadavu, who allegedly smuggled out liquor bottles from Mahe by hiding them in the bags of students who were on picnic, will face action after the Excise Department confirmed about the incident to the Deputy Director of Education (DDE).

The office of the DDE informed that punitive action would be initiated against them after a detailed probe.

The incident became a controversy after the students informed their parents about the matter. According to E K Mustafa, the parent of a class VII student, the teachers stopped the bus in Mahe to buy liquor and hid them in the bags of the students on their return journey from Kannur.

“However, the Excise seized a few bottles from the bags after checking the vehicle based on a tip-off. Though the bottles were seized from the bags, the Excise officers did not question the students. Instead they interrogated the teachers. The students of classes III to VII were returning from Kannur on Saturday when the incident took place,” he said.

“Based on the information passed on by the students, we went to the school on Monday to know the truth. But the teachers denied the allegations and said nothing of that sort had happened,” said Mustafa.

Deputy Director of Education E K Suresh Kumar said the department has launched an inquiry into the incident. “We have sought clarification about the incident from the police. We have also approached the Excise Department seeking more details and confirmation about the incident. Once we get confirmation from the Excise wing, we will initiate action against the offenders,” said Suresh Kumar.

School Principal Lissy Kurian said she was not aware of the incident. “I hadn’t been there for the tour. I came to know about the incident when parents complained to me on Monday. Though I sought an explanation from the teachers, they denied the allegations. I have informed the matter to the Additional Educational Officer (AEO). As per his instruction, the teachers facing the allegation have been directed to stay away from work for three days. I have also submitted a detailed report to the AEO on Tuesday,” she said adding further action would be initiated as per the directions of senior officers.

Meanwhile, various political parties, including the Congress and the Muslim League have taken up the issue. They took out a protest march and staged a dharna in front of the school on Tuesday.