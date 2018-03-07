KOCHI: Muhammad Inamul Haq, the arrested international smuggler, was involved in several cases of cross-border smuggling of heroin. CBI is also probing his links with the officers of police and security agencies, including the BSF, posted on the Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal, said sources.

CBI has revealed Haq began smuggling activities at a young age. “We conducted a detailed probe in West Bengal from which it was revealed that the accused was involved in smuggling of drugs as well as cattle along the Indo-Bangladesh border. Several cases were registered against him for smuggling heroin in West Bengal. We have to check whether he was involved in smuggling of counterfeit notes which mostly arrive through the Indo-Bangladesh border,” a CBI officer said.

The CBI probe revealed the accused maintained close links with the police and security personnel deployed along the West Bengal border. “However, he introduced himself in different names to the officers to evade arrest. None of them knew his original identity. He gave bribe and gifts to appease them. He carried out smuggling by crossing the border on a weekly basis. He constantly changed his identity and location to evade arrest,” the CBI officer said.

Haq’s arrest will unravel the names of the officers who were getting illegal gratification from the smuggling racket. “We will take him to West Bengal after getting him in custody. The routes he used to cross the border have to be identified. The other members of the racket have to be identified,” a CBI officer said.