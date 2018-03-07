KOCHI: The court has not observed that there is some substance in the allegations levelled against Cardinal Alencherry. Further steps will be taken in consultation with the people concerned after getting a copy of the judgment, said a statement issued from the office of Syro Malabar Church head Mar George Cardinal Alencherry.

The Major Archbishop, who is a juridic person, has the power to sell church property in compliance with Church law and without violating the law of the land. The property of the Archdiocese of Ernakulam- Angamaly was sold using this power. Plots were sold to mobilise funds to repay a bank loan availed of for a requirement of the archdiocese and it was done through the procurator, who was entrusted by the canonical committees.

Cardinal Alencherry signed the documents in his capacity as the Archbishop of Ernakulam- Angamaly. No law of the land was violated and all Church laws were complied with in the deal. However, there were lapses on the part of the broker and the buyers. The archdiocese suffered financial loss in a real estate deal owing to lack of vigil,’’ the statement said.

‘The allegation that the real estate deal was not intimated to canonical committees is baseless. But the allegation regarding financial loss is partially true,” the statement said.