THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday told the Assembly the public hearing to finalise the draft Coastal Zone Management plan will be postponed. Replying to a calling attention motion by Kovalam MLA M Vincent, pointing to the need to rectify inaccuracies in the draft Coastal Zone Management plan, the Chief Minister said he had the notion the Draft Plan had already been made available to the local bodies concerned.

“If the local bodies haven’t been given the draft plan and the people haven’t got an opportunity to understand its provisions, the government has no problem in postponing the public hearing,” he assured.

The Chief Minister said the situation prevailing in the state was peculiar as each local body coming under the CRZ Act had its own peculiar characteristics. Some local bodies have coastal areas and hills under their jurisdiction. In view of such a situation, all these aspects have to be taken care of. He said hardships to people in the wake of the implementation of the CRZ norms was severe. The CRZ Act, if implemented in the current form, will affect the future of the state.

Calling the attention of the Chief Minister over the move to conduct public hearing even without providing the draft copies to the local bodies, M Vincent said if the government’s affidavit submitted from time to time before the court is any indication, the entire state of Kerala - irrespective of cities or villages is likely to be included under CRZ-II category, though the Act says that only grama panchayats would be included under CRZ-II.

As per the Coastal Regulation Act, 2011, coastline states like Kerala have to prepare the plan related to each local body. Instead, efforts are on to prepare a district level plan without seeking the opinion of each local body. As per the CRZ Act, the Coastal Management Authority has to conduct the hearing.

But, according to the new notification, it is being conducted in association with the Kerala State Pollution Control Board. As the board is ill equipped to clear the doubts of people, it will be illegal to conduct the public hearing under its aegis.M Vincent demanded the government’s move to include all grama panchayats along the coast under CRZ-III category be reviewed.