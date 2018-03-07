THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ongoing strike by nurses at the KVM Hospital, Cherthala, will continue as talks held between the United Nurses Association (UNA) representatives, the Labour Commissioner and the hospital management failed to arrive at a compromise. Following this, another round of talks have been scheduled for March 14.

On Tuesday, the meeting convened by Labour Commissioner A Alexander could not make headway as the UNO representatives and the hospital management were adamant on their stand. Following this, the Commissioner asked them to hold talks separately and hold another round of talks on March 14 afternoon.

As the talks could not yield any positive result, UNO representatives said the strike would continue. Meanwhile, the Minimum Wages Advisory Committee which met here has decided to hold public hearing on minimum wages on March 13, 16 and 17.