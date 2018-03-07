KOLLAM: A day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticised trade unions and political parties for hoisting flags on plots of land to intimidate entrepreneurs, his own party was caught on the wrong foot.

Reports say the CPM local unit at Murukkumun in Nilamel grama panchayat had hoisted the party flag on the plot belonging to a person Parthan Unnithan two-months ago alleging land conversion.

Parthan, who was planning to start a workshop on the plot had to drop his plan mid-way as the CPM didn’t budge.

Nilamel grama panchayat ward member Sujith S L said such an issue exists at Murukkumun. Parthan had to drop the plan to construct the workshop owing to local protests, he said.

“As part of the construction, he was planning to carry out a landfill at the plot. It was then that the CPM local leadership came out with protest and hoisted the party flag at the plot,” said Sujith.

Parthan who was running a workshop at Ayoor, had to close it down following a hike in rental.

In a similar incident at Elambal here, a Gulf-returnee allegedly ended his life as the CPI’s youth faction AIYF stalled the construction of a workshop as its demand for money was not met. The Chief Minister had stated in the Assembly the other day that the government would take a strong stance against those who undermine its ease of doing business efforts.