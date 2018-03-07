THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government will put in place an effective surveillance system in inter-state check posts to check illegal flow of goods into the state in the wake of the implementation of the e-way bill system, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac told the Assembly on Tuesday.

During the discussion and voting on demands for grants in the budget, Isaac said surveillance cameras will be installed at inter-state check posts. The cameras will pick up images of the vehicle’s registration number and with the help of a special software, it will be cross-checked whether e-way bill has been obtained for the goods. E-way bill is a critical component for goods movement post the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST). In case anomalies are detected, squads would flag down the errant goods vehicles.

Debate on land transfer

The exchange of land between the Lulu Group and the Kozhikode Corporation came in for heated debate in the Assembly. Former Revenue Minister Adoor Prakash questioned the decision to exchange land and sought to know whether the decision was taken at the government level or by the civic body on its own. Revenue Minster E Chandrasekharan said land was allotted to the Lulu Group on the basis of a Cabinet decision.

Personnel who were earlier deployed in the check posts will be made part of flying squads to check illegal goods inflow, Thomas Isaac said.

Admitting that it was tough for farmers and rubber cultivators to obtain e-way bill for transportation of goods, Isaac said relaxation in e-way bill would be given for intra-state goods movement.