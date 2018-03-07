MALAPPURAM: National Highway in the district continues to remain a death field. In yet another accident at Vattappara, three persons died on Tuesday evening when a container lorry overturned and fell on an autorickshaw.

According to Valanchery police, the victims are Mohammed Nisar, 35, from Valanchery, Shahina, 25, and Khadeeja, 50, both from Palachode.

Police said truck driver lost control of the truck while negotiating a curve at Vattappara, leading to the accident.

The autorickshaw remained under the lorry and victims were taken out only after a 45-minute rescue operation by police, fire-and-rescue officers and local residents. The three were rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.

The truck was going from Kozhikode towards Thrissur while the autorickshaw was carrying Shahina and Khadeeja to Vettichira from Valanchery.

Vattappara, the deadliest accident spot, has been witnessing accidents on the highway. Long-pending demand to set up a road bypassing the accident-prone Vattappara and Cholavalavu regions is yet to be met.

Then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy had inaugurated a road two years ago, but work on it is progressing at a snail’s pace mainly due to opposition from landowners.

Landowners here are demanding increase in compensation amount for the acquired land.

Three TN natives killed

Meanwhile, three Tamil Nadu natives died after the van in which they were travelling rear-ended a tipper lorry at Chala Nadal bypass in Kannur on Tuesday. The police identified the deceased as Ramar, 35, Chelladurai, 45, and Kuthalingam, 70. All the three were from Thenkasi, said the police.