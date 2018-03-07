KOCHI: Controversial Iranian vessel ‘Barooki,’ docked at the Vizhinjam port for over two years since its arrival in Kerala, has finally set sail. Abdul Rahman, the new owner of the vessel, has taken the vessel to Mangaluru for maintenance work. The boat, which left the Vizhinjam port around 6.30 pm, will reach Kochi on Wednesday from where it will set sail to Mangaluru.

The Kasargod native had bought the boat from a Kochi-based agency after it was auctioned off by the Kerala Government last year. “I bought the boat to use it for fishing. The vessel is being taken to Mangaluru for repair. The engine of the vessel had broken down and we repaired it recently. We have received the clearance from the authorities for taking the vessel to Mangaluru,” Abdul Rahman told Express.

Sithara Traders, a Thoppumpady-based private agency, had first procured the boat after it was put up for auction by the government. Later, the agency sold off the boat to Abdul Rahman for `7.5 lakh. “We conducted a trial last week and the boat was functioning normally,” he said.

Abdul Rahman had last week approached the Kochi NIA Court to obtain clearance for releasing the boat from the Vizhinjam port. However, the NIA requested the court to put forth certain conditions before releasing the boat.

According to the NIA, the owner has to inform the NIA and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) before selling off or dismantling the boat in future. The NIA claimed the agency could not examine the inside chambers and engine of the vessel to check whether any contraband is stored in it. As per the request of NIA, the court ordered the owner of the vessel should give notice to the NIA and NCB before selling off or dismantling the vessel.

“After receiving clearance from the NIA Court, we also obtained clearance from the Port, Fisheries and Marine Mercantile Department (MMD),” Abdul Rahman said.

Barooki, which started sail from Chabar port in Iran, was seized with 12 crew members on board - 11 Iranians and 1 Pakistani - for trespassing into Indian territorial waters in July 2015. The authorities also suspect the vessel was involved in drug smuggling. The case initially probed by the Kerala Police was later handed over to the NIA.

The national agency conducted seabed scanning through a dedicated vessel of the Geological Survey of India but failed to find any contraband. The NIA court fined the captain of the ship while the other crew members were acquitted. The Iranians left for their native country in 2016 while the Pakistani returned last year.

