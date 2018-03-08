THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government has made its stance clear in the High Court verdict directing a CBI probe into Shuhaib murder. Responding to the HC verdict, Pinarayi said the court would have its own justifications. Stating that the probe is in the right direction, Pinarayi said those arrested by the police were the real culprits.

Earlier in the morning, Pinarayi had told the Assembly that there’s no need for a CBI probe in the issue as the investigation is progressing in the right direction. Not afraid of CBI probe: Kodiyeri

The CPM has nothing to cover up and is not afraid of any investigation, said Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. Alleging that the CBI is an RSS agency, Kodiyeri said if attempts are made to hunt the CPM in the name of investigation, the party would face it legally and politically. Speaking to the media here, Kodiyeri said the investigation should be impartial.

The party has already condemned the murder. The arrest of some party workers in connection with the case is being viewed seriously by the party.