KANNUR: A person was arrested for attacking the Gandhi statue at Taliparamba Taluk office compound on Thursday.

The statue of Gandhiji which

was vandalised at Taliparamba

in Kannur on Thursday

The police said Chirammala Valappil Dineshan, 42, of Pariyaram Iringal was arrested for breaking the spectacles of the statue and destroying the garland placed on the statue. They said the arrested person’s mental state is not good.

The incident occurred around 8.30 am. People saw a bearded man wearing a saffron dhoti and shirt attacking the statue. The man also slapped the face of the statue twice, said a witness.

Once he was done, the man fled the scene. An onlooker took his picture on mobile and handed over the visuals to the police. The police launched a search.

Soon, a person identified him and he was arrested. The police said Dineshan has been under treatment for the past 17 years for mental problems and had been discharged only three months ago.