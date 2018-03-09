THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC executive member D Vijayakumar is most likely to be the Congress nominee and UDF candidate for the Chengannur bypoll.

The name of his daughter Jyothy Vijayakumar is also under consideration. The state Congress PAC, which met on Thursday, has veered around the decision.

It will be conveyed to senior leader and Congress working committee member A K Antony.

After consultations, AICC president Rahul Gandhi will finally announce the name of the candidate in a couple of days.