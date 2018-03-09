IDUKKI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed the appeal requesting to stop the Single Bench’s order which asked for the submission of a final report on the alleged encroachment by Idukki MP Joice George in the Kottakamboor land scam.

Youth Congress (YC) leader Mukesh Mohan, the de facto complainant, had filed the appeal which was dismissed by the Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Antony Dominic and Justice A Hariprasadh saying they could not interfere in the order.

The Single Bench had issued the order after the police team led by five DySPs, including an IPS officer, probing the case for the past three years, submitted a report saying it could not find proper evidence of any irregularity against Joice.

The Single Bench had set March 10 as the deadline for submitting the report. Mukesh appealed against the order alleging the Single Bench issued it without properly examining the status report.

Meanwhile, leaders of the Youth Congress on Thursday vowed to move the High Court following the clean chit given to Joice Geroge by the police team probing the land grab charges.