KOCHI: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has said it has decided to drop the MA programme in ecology, society and sustainable development in Kerala as it could not secure funding for the programme.

Responding to ‘Express’, Jyothi Krishnan, course coordinator, TISS, however, said no decision has been taken to drop the Kerala centre.

Asked if the decision to drop the MA programme was due to reduction in the Central Government grant to the Institute, she said: “There has been a reduction in grant from the Centre to TISS in the past few years, but the decision to drop the course has nothing to do with this.” Jyothi also said Kerala Government was not involved in the matter.

‘Express’ had on Thursday reported the last minute U-turn by TISS to abandon the MA course after making students appear for the entrance exam and shortlisting candidates for personal interviews.

On the alternate plans provided by TISS for students who were called for interviews, Jyothi said the admissions to TISS were programme-specific and students can apply for more than one programme, and in such cases, they can attend more than one interview if shortlisted. “However, it is not possible for students who have been shortlisted for one programme to attend interviews for another programme to which they had not applied,” she explained.

Jyothi also ruled out admitting the students applied for the Kerala centre in other TISS centres. “Students have not been selected for this programme as the interviews were cancelled. Each centre has a specific number of programmes with a limited number of seats. So once the seats are full, it is difficult to take additional students.”