THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Thai national was killed and four others, including an Indian, have been reported missing in a mid-sea fire raging aboard Maersk Line container ship Maersk Honam in the Arabian Sea since Tuesday.

Of the remaining three men missing from the Singapore-flagged vessel, two are from the Philippines and one from South Africa. “While a search operation continues, hopes of finding our missing colleagues are fading. We are in contact with their families and they know that tragically, the time passed decreases the likelihood of finding their loved ones alive. Our thoughts and prayers go to them,” the shipping line quoted Søren Toft, chief operating officer of AP Moller-Maersk, as saying on its website on Thursday.

According to the Coast Guard, Maersk Honam is about 390 nautical miles (722 km) from Agatti island. Thirteen of the 27-strong crew of Maersk Honam are Indians. A merchant vessel — ALS Ceres — which rushed to the location on receiving an SOS rescued 23 men. However, the Thai national, who who was in a critical condition, could not be saved.

By Thursday noon, three of the evacuated crew, including a 23-year-old from Thiruvananthapuram, were brought to Vizhinjam by the Coast Guard and transferred to the Medical College Hospital in the capital.

The hospital gave the names of the rescued men as Deepu Jayan, 31, of Ambalathara; Alan Rei, 34, of the Philippines and Sukun Suvannapeng, 36, from Thailand. The condition of the Thai and the Filipino are reportedly critical.

The three men were in an unconscious state, possibly due to inhaling toxic fumes that have shrouded the vessel, hospital sources said. The remaining 19 crew members and the body of the Thai seafarer will be taken to Kochi by Friday, said Coast Guard officials based in Vizhinjam.

Disaster in the Arabian Sea

27: The total number of crew members on board Maersk Honam — 13 Indians, nine Filipinos, one Romanian, one South African, two Thais and one British 390The distance (in nautical miles) from Agatti island where tragedy struck Maersk Honam. The container ship was on its way from Singapore to Suez when it caught fire

7,860: The number of containers on board Maersk Honam. According to Coast Guard officers, the 330-metre-long container ship is reportedly carrying chemicals