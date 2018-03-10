KOCHI: As part of changing the sitting arrangement of Kerala High Court judges, Justice B Kemal Pasha has been shifted from hearing criminal matters with effect from March 12. Justice Abraham Mathew will consider the criminal matters except for the Prevention of Corruption Act, Abkari and NDPS cases.

Having considered original petitions and writ petitions under the criminal category, Justice Pasha had recently passed major verdicts including the order to register a criminal case against Cardinal Mar George Alencherry - the Major Archbishop of the Syro- Malabar Catholic Church -and others in the alleged illegal sale of land.

The next day, the Single Judge ordered CBI probe into the murder of YC leader Shuhaib in which CPM activists are the accused. In both cases, the court criticised the state police heavily. The jurisdiction of several Benches have changed as part of the latest sitting arrangement. Justice Pasha, who was elevated as a Kerala High Court judge on January 28, 2013, will retire from service on May 24.