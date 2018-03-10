KOCHI: The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) has taken strong exception to the Supreme Court order on euthanasia terming it painful and objectionable. KCBC president Soosai Pakiam said the apex court’s observation ‘decent death’ is the constitutional right of a citizen is highly objectionable.

“God is the guardian of life. No humanist will approve of the killing of another suffering from old age or disease, even if his life is taken in the name of pity or kindness,’’ he said. Those in the twilight of their life or suffering from any other ailment should be provided care until he/she dies a natural death. Instead of this, the SC order allowing passive euthanasia will only lead to far reaching social implications.

According to the SC order, an individual can make a ‘living will’ in advance stating his or her life should not be prolonged by putting them on a ventilator or on artificial support system. The SC also mentions the kin of a patient who has not written a ‘living will’ can approach the High Courts seeking nod for passive euthanasia. This Soosapakiam said was liable for misuse by the relatives.

‘A red-letter day for country’s healthcare’

Kochi: The Supreme Court order was hailed by Dr Harish Pillai, CEO, Aster Medcity here. According to him, it’s a sign of the times the apex Court has taken a considered and compass-ionate view of the entire issue of the right to life.

“The concept of ‘living well’ is a red-letter day in the annals of Indian healthcare. We have to wait for the fine print of the legislation which needs to be debated in Parliament before we can form opinions. However, along with this comes the weight of responsibility and accountability as the healthcare sector in India is complex and varied,” he said.