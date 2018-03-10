THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With only two days left for filing nominations for the one vacant Rajya Sabha seat from Kerala, the ruling LDF has fielded Janata Dal (United) state president MP Veerendra Kumar for the same. He had earlier resigned from the seat after Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar joined NDA.

With LDF enjoying a comfortable majority in the state Assembly, the Left candidate is sure to win.

In December, resigning from the Upper House of the Parliament, the 80-year-old leader made clear that he did not wish to remain with the national leadership of JD(U). The Veerendra Kumar-led JD(U) also severed its ties with Congress-led UDF in Kerala.

After leaving the United Democratic Front, Veerendra Kumar made his interest clear to go back to the CPM-led Left Democratic Front. On Friday, the LDF meet decided to offer the vacant Rajya Sabha seat to Janata Dal (U). However, it put on hold to the decision on inducting the former ally back to the Left fold.

Instead of taking JD(U) into the LDF, the meet decided to have the party associate with Left Front for the time being. A decision on the merger between the JD (U) and JD (S), which is currently part of the LDF, too will be taken later.