PALAKKAD/BHOPAL: An elderly Malayali couple living alone was found dead at their house in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on Friday with their throats slit. The deceased are Gopalakrishnan Nair, 74, a retired Air Force officer, and wife, Gomathi, of Mundarath house at Nayyadipara, Kottapuram in Mannarkad.

The couple were found dead by their neighbours at their Narmada Green Valley residence under Awadhpuri police station, Bhopal Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Dharmendra Choudhry said. He said the maid at the household alerted neighbours after there was no response from inside despite her repeatedly knocking on the door. “Neighbours who peeped in from a window saw the couple lying in a pool of blood. Their throats had been slit with a sharp object,” the officier said.

The police said as valuables and household goods had not been touched, they were also looking at personal enmity as a possible cause. A reward of `20,000 had been announced for information on the case and a team under the local Superintendent of Police had been formed the solve it, he added. The couple is survived by daughters Bindu, Sindhu and Priyanka. Gopalakrishnan Nair is the son of M K Kesava Kurup and Kuttiamma, who came from Changanassery and settled near Mannarkad. The cremation will be held in Bhopal at 12.30 pm on Saturday.