KOCHI: The state government on Friday informed the Kerala High Court that a Cabinet note regarding the appointment of Solar Inquiry Commission was not seen attached to the files. “Though the note prepared by the Office of the Chief Minister and placed before the Council of Ministers as out of agenda ought to have been appended to the files, now it is not seen attached with the files,” submitted M P Priyamol, Under Secretary, Home Department.

The court had ordered to produce the notes based on the request of Oommen Chandy to produce the file of the Cabinet which formed an opinion in this regard. The affidavit was filed in response to the petition filed by former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy challenging the findings of the commission. The commission of inquiry set up in respect of the Solar scam was based on mere allegations without the government arriving at an appropriate opinion that there was any substance to the allegations and allied financial transactions, Chandy had submitted in his petition.

The affidavit stated the government was of the opinion that the Solar scam was a matter of public importance and that it was necessary to appoint a Commission in terms of the Commission of Inquiry Act to inquire into such a scam. The government is of the view that the matter pertaining to the scam is a matter of public importance. It was revealed from the recital in the government order itself, the affidavit said. The government also informed the court that Oommen Chandy actively participated in the proceedings of the Commission.

Arguments to continue on March 17

The argument in the petitions filed by former CM Oommen Chandy and former minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan challenging the Solar Inquiry Commission report will continue on March 17.