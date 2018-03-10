THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Administrative Reforms Commission chairman VS Achuthanandan on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to intervene to ensure peace in Tripura. In his letter, VS said the activities of the BJP in Tripura area is a serious threat to the democratic way of life and should be contained.

Within 24 hours after the Assembly election results were declared, the cadre of CPM and Left Front were attacked by BJP-RSS activists. “Many party offices are being vandalised. The BJP workers have unleashed terror. The CPM workers and sympathisers are forced to flee from their households and take refuge in forest,” VS said.

Referring to the razing of Lenin’s statue in Tripura, VS said there are reports that BJP workers are trying to extend their politics of vandalism to Tamil Nadu also. They have threatened that the statue of Periyar, the iconic Dravidian social reformer, is the next one to be bulldozed.

The veteran leader urged the Prime Minister to give necessary instructions to the administration and those in charge of Home Affairs in Tripura to see that a peaceful and democratic life is restored in the northeastern state.