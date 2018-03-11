THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP SC/ST Morcha on Thursday will take out an Assembly march seeking a comprehensive probe into SC/ST fund utilisation and the ouster of SC/ST Welfare Minister A K Balan over alleged lapses in utilisation of funds.

SC/ ST Morcha state president P Sudheer told reporters here the government should urgently implement the Forest Rights Act in the wake of Adivasi youth Madhu’s death at Agali in Attappadi. He also demanded justice for Madhu’s kin.

The living conditions of the SC/ST people in the colonies is pitiable and there has been no improvement in the infrastructure facilities in such colonies, Sudheer said. “Most of the funds are being diverted.

Welfare projects are sabotaged and the fund lapses,” he said. According to him, a whopping `8,674 crore had been allocated for SC welfare by the Centre and state governments from 20011-12 to the 2016-17 period.