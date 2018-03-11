KANNUR: With the murder of Youth Congress leader S L Shuhaib, the CPM and its district secretary P Jayarajan have lost their carefully built image of protectors of minorities and a frantic firefighting is on to salvage it, alleged Congress leader K Sudhakaran here.

"In the frantic effort to regain the confidence of minorities, Jayarajan has lost his balance of mind and his dreams to enter Parliament now looks a distant possibility. That might be the reason behind his statement that I'm moving to BJP," he said.

At a press meet here, Sudhakaran hit back against the allegations of Jayarajan that he is a Congress agent who recruits workers for the BJP. "It was a hallucinatory statement borne out of the frustration that his dreams to become an MP from Kannur was shattered with the murder of Shuhaib. Jayarajan has lost his mental balance. That's why he is making such absurd statements," said Sudhakaran.

“I have grown up with the Congress. At any stage, I will not abandon Congress. I will die as a Congress worker,” said Sudhakaran. Even if a situation arises when I have to quit politics, I will never think of joining another party. “A channel has shown edited portions from a detailed interview, and reported that I am going to join BJP. It is cheap journalism,” he said. “We are contemplating legal action against the channel,” said Sudhakaran.

“With the murder of Shuhaib, the CPM’s has dented its image among the minorities. Their minority hunt in Kerala is similar to that of the BJP’s in Gujarat,” said Sudhakaran. “What they have been doing is taking the minorities with them through intimidation. The unethical ways of the CPM is evident from the fact that they have been incorporating RSS workers, with whom they were waging a long battle, into its fold. The CPM has become a fascist outfit. Even their coalition partner CPI too says so,” said Sudhakaran.