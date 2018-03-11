THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to check the rising number of gold smuggling cases, Customs will recommend for the cancellation of the passport of the accused, Commissioner of Customs Sumit Kumar has said.

“We have decided to act tough on the offenders by referring their names to the regional passport officer for passport cancellation. This is in addition to usual charges under the Customs Act and COFEPOSA. Several names have been referred so far,” he told reporters here on Saturday.

Sumit Kumar said some genuine passengers too find themselves in trouble owing to lack of awareness on gold transportation. Passengers can legally bring back the gold which they transported out of the country if they had made the mandatory declaration at the time of departure.

The Customs jurisdiction in territorial waters will see an expansion in near future - from 24 nauticalmiles to 200 . The Trivandrum Zone is witnessing a steady rise in preventive and regulatory actions.

Customs want the public to pass information on smuggling. Their identity will not be revealed and reward is given in deserving cases. The Customs does not keep any database on the informers. On the recent reports of thefts from passengers’ baggages, the commissioner said his staff did not have any role in them.