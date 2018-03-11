KOCHI: As the crisis in the Syro-Malabar Church over the controversial land deal worsens, the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC), the apex body of the Catholic Church in the state, has decided to intervene to find a permanent solution.

The crisis has worsened to such an extent that a sizeable number of priests have come out with the demand that Syro-Malabar Church head Cardinal Mar George Alencherry should step aside from all responsibilities until the police inquiry against him is concluded.

“Being the apex body of the Catholic Church in Kerala, the KCBC cannot remain silent on the issue of a fellow Church. Though the Syro-Malabar Synod is the supreme authority of that Church, the KCBC will like to make a necessary intervention.

KCBC office-bearers have started efforts to hold discussions with the parties concerned,” said KCBC deputy secretary Fr Varghese Vallikkat. The High Court had the other day ordered the registration of a criminal case and to conduct a probe against Alencherry.