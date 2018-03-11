THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vigilance director NC Asthana has recommended the government to take appropriate action against its special prosecutor K P Satheeshan for his alleged remarks made in media against giving clean chit to former finance minister KM Mani pertaining to the bar bribery case.

In her letter Home Secretary Subrata Biswas, Asthana said the remarks amounted to contempt of court.

Satheeshan said the other day he had given legal advice to the Vigilance sleuths there was ample evidence against Mani to prosecute him. He also said he was not informed when the Vigilance officers submitted the report at the special vigilance court here last week.

Satheeshan had also said he did not recommend the investigating officers to close the case and they did not consult with him. Asthana said in the letter the High Court had prohibited public discussion over the case and hence the revelation was uncalled for.

Last Monday, the Vigilance gave Mani a third straight clean chit citing lack of scientific and substantial evidence to prove he had accepted Rs 1 crore as bribe for re-opening bar hotels in the state. Vigilance SP K E Baiju of the Special Investigation Unit-I of Thiruvananthapuram submitted the report, which said the agency could not find any incriminating evidence against Mani.

The High Court had, in January, asked Vigilance sleuths to submit a report on further probe in the case. The directive was given by Justice B Sudheendra Kumar while considering a petition by Mani, who challenged the order of the Vigilance Court in Thiruvananthapuram which had allowed a plea for further investigation in the case.The Vigilance Court had ordered further probe in the case in 2016 after Vigilance SP R Sukesan filed a petition alleging former Vigilance Director N Shanker Reddy had intervened in the investigation to give Mani a clean chit.