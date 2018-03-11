THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress in Kerala today named Babu Prasad as the UDF opposition candidate for the March 23 Rajya Sabha polls from the state.

The name of Babu Prasad, KPCC General Secretary and a former legislator, has been cleared by Congress President Rahul Gandhi, party state chief M M Hassan said here today.

Babu would file nominations tomorrow, the last date for filing the nominations.

M P Veerendra Kumar, State President of Janata Dal (United), Sharad Yadav faction, is the candidate of the ruling CPI-M led LDF.

Polls are being held for the Rajya Sabha seat that has fallen vacant after Veerendra Kumar resigned from the Upper House as a mark of protest following JD (U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar joining hands with BJP-led NDA.

The LDF committee meeting held on March 9 had extended support and offered the Rajya Sabha seat to the JD (U) Shard faction that had quit the Congress-led UDF opposition in January.