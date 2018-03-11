KOCHI: The 10-day long Krithi Book Festival which turned into a celebration of literature attracting huge crowds will conclude on Sunday. The Literary Festival held at the Bolgatty Palace as part of the Book Festival which provided a platform for writers and critics from across the globe to share their views and exchange ideas concluded on Saturday.

The festival turned out to be a run away success arousing hopes of making it an annual affair. Around 200 publishers, 12 foreign writers, 250 writers from across the country and 600 authors and artists from across the state converged at the Bolgatty Palace to discuss the current trends in literature and the threat faced by them.The ergonomically designed exhibition hall and the wealth of books in genres ranging from the spiritual to fiction proved a feast to literature lovers.

Despite the oppressive summer heat and exam fever, thousands of students queued up in front of the exhibition hall to buy books. The government scheme to provide books worth `250 per student to encourage reading habit also drew an overwhelming response. Though the time for closure was fixed at 8 pm, the organisers had to extend it by one hour due to heavy rush.

‘Marketing gimmicks eroding literature’

Kochi: The attempts to cultivate literature using ‘fertilisers’ and employing marketing gimmicks to sell books are unfortunate tendencies which trample quality literature, said writer C Radhakrishnan. According to him, the literary festivals will help to promote quality literature and take it to the readers, he said while delivering the keynote address on the concluding day of Krithi International Literary Festival at Bolgatty Palace here on Saturday. “Readers should see Mahabharata and Ramayana as science fiction. The birth of Kauravas and Sita reveals the elements of fiction in Mahabharata. Veda Vyasa wrote Mahabharata to depict how power can corrupt and going after the characters believing it as a real incident is absurd,” said Radhakrishnan.