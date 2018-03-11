KOZHIKODE: In the coming weeks, Kerala is going to witness massive agitations in support of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Chief Advisor E Sreedharan as the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) on Saturday decided to launch a series of protests against the state government for sidelining DMRC in the light metro projects.The UDF decided to take up the issue in a big way alleging the state government severed ties with the DMRC for handing over the project to private firms.

A UDF meeting, chaired by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and Muslim League leader M K Muneer, held here came down heavily on the state government for not renewing the contract with DMRC for the projects. The UDF will organise a mass convention on Tuesday in the city to protest against the state government and historian M G S Narayanan is expected to attend it. The differences of opinion between Sreedharan and the state government came out in the open after the former on Tuesday told media he was disappointed with the government’s attitude, and the DMRC was withdrawing from the light metro projects in Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram.

He also said though he sought appointments to meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, he was not given an opportunity. Responding to this, the Chief Minister said the DMRC withdrew from the project because the contract expired. Pinarayi also made it clear the state government has not dropped the light metro project and it will be executed without the DMRC.The project worth Rs 7,746 crore was conceived to strengthen the modern public transportation systems in the two major cities of the state. MPs M K Raghavan and M I Shanavas also attended the meeting.