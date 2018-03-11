KOCHI: The CBI will complete the procedure to take over the probe into the sensational Mithila Mohan murder case soon. The Central agency will re-register the FIR of the case at the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court this month itself.V A Mohanan, also known as Mithila Mohan, who owned Mithila Bar in Kochi was shot dead at his residence on April 5, 2006. Though the Crime Branch probed the case for 12 years, it could not arrest the two sharpshooters involved in the crime.

The High Court had in January ordered the CBI to take over the investigation. “We received the case diary and other documents from the Crime Branch recently. We are awaiting the nod from the Headquarters to re-register the FIR. We expect to complete the procedure this month itself. A preliminary investigation has been launched in the case,” said a CBI officer.Tracking down the sharpshooters and other persons behind the crime is likely to be a daunting task for the CBI. “Almost 12 years have passed since the incident took place. One of the main suspects, Pandian of Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, who arranged the shooters, was killed in an encounter.

Santhosh Kumar, of Thrissur, who hired the assailants to murder Mohanan is the only person arrested in the case. However, Santhosh did not know the sharpshooters well. The pistols used by the shooter are yet to be recovered,” the officer said.The Hurt and Homicide Wing (HHW), Ernakulam, of the Crime Branch had arrested Santhosh Kumar in 2013. Later, he confessed to the officers it was the rivalry in th Abkari business that led him to hire shooters to kill Mohanan.