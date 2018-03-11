KOZHIKODE: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday alleged the top leaders of the CPM are involved in the murder of Youth Congress leader Shuhaib in Mattannur.That is why the state government is planning to challenge a CBI probe into the case, he said during a function marking the 70th foundation anniversary of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) at the Nalanda auditorium here. “It is uncommon in the state that a government is approaching the apex court against the High Court’s order of a CBI investigation into a murder case,” he said.

“The move makes it clear the CPM’s top leaders have a clear involvement in the murder. If the central investigation agency conducts a probe into the case, all hidden facts will be exposed.” He said the murder of Madhu, a tribal youth, in Attappadi has proved the police inaction in the state. “Law and order has fully deteriorated in the state and no one is afraid of killing anybody,” he alleged. The Opposition Leader said the UDF is optimistic of a favourable outcome in the upcoming Chengannur Assembly bypoll and the result will be an evaluation of the Central and state governments.

IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty, while delivering the keynote address, said the country is witnessing people themselves destructing the Communist parties. “Poll results in Tripura and West Bengal have proved people don’t want Communist parties which are always against development. A debacle of the Communist party will happen in Kerala also in the near future,” he said.

Inaugurating the meeting, IUML national president K M Kader Mohideen said the BJP-led Central Government wants to convert the country into the land of Godse and Golwalkar. “The BJP don’t want Mahatma Gandhi or Nehru. They (BJP) want to destroy all the history of the nation,” he said.

IUML district president Ummer Pandikasala presided over the function. MPs E T Muhammad Basheer, P V Abdul Wahab, M K Raghavan and A I Shanavas, MLAs M K Muneer and Parakkal Abdulla also spoke on the occasion.