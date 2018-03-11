KOZHIKODE: Deceased Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) leader T P Chandrasekharan was willing to return to the CPM once the differences he had with the party were resolved, said CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Saturday.

He was speaking at a party meeting in Vadakara where the rivalry between the two parties had recently resulted in an open fight injuring many party workers from both sides.

Kodiyeri said Chandrasekharan had fought against the policies of the Congress and never wanted to see the fall of CPM. However, he came down heavily on Chandrasekharan’s widow KK Rema, the current RMP leader.

He said RMP has now become her (Rema’s) party. “It has lost significance. The party should be dissolved. T P Chandrasekharan was a staunch critique of the Congress and the RSS. He wanted to join the CPM after settling the differences of opinion. But, under the leadership of Rema, things are going out of this line,” Kodiyeri said.