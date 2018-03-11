Russians staying in various parts of Kerala seen lined up in the Russian Honorary Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram to cast their franchise in the keenly-watched presidential elections on Saturday. Around 50 Russians gave their choice of who should lead their homeland (EPS | BP Deepu)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Around 40 Russians, including tourists, on Saturday cast their votes in the state capital for the Russian Presidential election on March 18.

They cast the votes at polling booth number 8,102, set up at the Honorary Russian Consulate here. In addition to Russian nationals staying in Varkala and Kovalam, those who got married to Keralities also came to cast their votes. “It is a golden chance for Russians living in Kerala. In Russia, I had never missed my chance to vote in the election of President and Parliament. After getting married to Thiruvananthapuram-native Ajithkumar, this is the second time I took part in the election from here,” said Viktoria.

Maria, who got married to Rino Binu, a native of Pravachambalam, was voting for the first time outside Russia. “I could also play a minor role in moulding the future of Russia by participating in the Presidential election held outside my country,” said Maria.

Dmitry Ananyaev Consul Yulya Glabukina, Attache and Ratheesh C Nair, Honorary Consul of Russia, led the poll process. “The ballots which were received from the Central Election Commission of Russia will be sent back to Moscow through a diplomatic channel from Chennai. The counting will be held after the polling in Russia,” said Ratheesh.