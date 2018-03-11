KOCHI: Albert Jordy, a new player in the building contract business from Muvattupuzha, now finds his margins turning wafer thin after a sharp spike in the cost of construction materials such as steel, cement, rock aggregate, M-sand and plastering sand.“I’m just a beginner in this business, and I can’t afford to increase my rate as it will affect my business,” he said. Added S Arif, a small-time building contractor in Kochi: “My margins have gone for a toss, but the market situation is so bad that we are not increasing our rates despite a sharp increase in the prices of rock aggregate and steel.”​

These are tough times for small-time building contractors as input costs have spiked in the past eight-nine months. Steel prices have gone up from `43,000 per metric tonne (mt) in July last year to `57,000 per mt now, an increase of 33 per cent.E A Abdu, vice-president (engineering) at Skyline Builders, said the GST for steel alone, which stood at about `37 per kg in July last year, rose to `41 per kg in December and further to `46 per kg in March - a difference of `9 per kg in a matter of five months. “A difference of `1 in steel will see the cost going up by `62-65 per sq ft,” he said. This means the cost per sq ft solely due to rising steel prices have gone up by `558-585 per sq ft since November last year.

The prices of rock aggregate, M-sand and plastering sand have also spiked in recent months, putting small-time builders in a tough spot. While rock aggregate prices have risen from `32 per cubic feet (ft3) in July last year to `48 per ft3, M-sand prices have gone up from `42 per ft3 to `58 per ft3; plastering sand prices have spiked from `48 per ft3 to `66 per ft3.“We had committed the work, and we cannot hike our rates for our customers midway. We are hoping that the prices of steel and sand will come down by April,” said Arif, the Kochi-based contractor.

The spike in input costs has put the brakes on the construction sector, which was slowly recovering from the effects of demonetisation. The slump in exports from China and higher exports from India have been cited as the reason for the rise in steel prices.Jijo C Maniamkot, the purchase manager at Asset Homes, said the prices of rock aggregate had gone up following the closure of more than 2,000 small quarries.

The previous UDF government doubled the distance limit for quarrying from roads, canals, rivers and residential buildings to 100 m, resulting in the closure of hundreds of small quarries.Last June, the LDF government had restored the minimum permissible distance limit for quarrying to 50 m.“When prices go up, it goes up fast. But, when they come down, it does slowly. We are hoping that the prices of rock aggregate and sand will come down by April,” said Jijo.