MALAPPURAM: In Malappuram, a women and children block at Tirur District Hospital has been waiting for the Minister’s date for its inauguration. Though the construction of the C5 crore building got completed two months ago, the functioning of the block is yet to begin as the Health Minister has not given a date for its inauguration.

“We have been approaching the minister’s office seeking date to open the ward. But, the office is yet to come up with a proper reply and they are postponing the dates citing various reasons,” said Tirur MLA C Mammootty. Construction works started in 2014-2015 financial year after the hospital got the District Hospital tag. Presently, the hospital records a flow of 1,500 to 2,000 patients on a daily basis. As per figures with the hospital, women and children account for 60 per cent of the patients. The block, if it goes functional, will accommodate at least 60 patients.

The ward still remains without electricity connection and the authorities say the Minister’s intervention can solve the issue. “If the ward is formally opened we can take up such issues with the departments concerned and ensure electricity. But, the Minister’s office is not so keen about it,” the Tirur MLA said.

Case of the missing approach roads

Tiruvalla:For six years, local residents have been waiting for an approach road for the Panachamoottilkadavu bridge across the Manimala River connecting Venpala and Thengeli villages. The construction work was completed in 2013. But the lack of approach road forced the local authorities to place a steel ladder to overcome the travelling issues. Local people have formed an action council and have filed many complaints with the PWD authorities and the CM. The C3-crore concrete work was done by a private construction company from Kochi. The present estimate for the approach road is C4.99 crore.