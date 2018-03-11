KOCHI: Robots are expected to take over 800 million human jobs by 2030 and hence, universities should create inquisitive minds to adapt students for new taking up job opportunities, said robotics expert and Federation of International Robot-soccer Association general secretary Prahlad Vadakkepat. The job scenario is changing across the world and we have to streamline our education system. Though robots are expected to take over BPO and call centre jobs, new employment opportunities will come up by that time. Many countries have conducted elaborate studies about the changing job scenario.

The universities should foresee the crisis and make changes in the syllabus, he told ‘Express’ on the sidelines of Hardtech Kochi, the hardware startup conclave organised by Maker Village at Gokulam Park Convention Centre in Kochi on Saturday.“World over, the universities are changing. There should be a balance between theory and experience in the syllabus. Universities abroad revise the syllabus every four years, but we don’t have a system to adapt to the changes in technology happening world over. Our students memorise lessons and write exams to score high.

There should be a system to encourage a culture of innovation among the students. Understanding a concept is more important than memorising. In IT, talented people are spotted based on their programming skill. In my concept, the logic behind the work and the sense of reasoning are more important,” said Prahlad.

He said engineering students in India are getting only superficial knowledge. “Our syllabus should be more focused and deep. The current syllabus is broad and does not cater to the needs of the industry. It is rigid and exam-oriented. There are attempts from some corners to innovate, which is a good sign. There are talents here, but we need to spot and nurture them,” said Prahlad.