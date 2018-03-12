THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM will formulate a new political strategy in the backdrop of Tripura Assembly poll results, party leader Prakash Karat said here on Sunday.

“Left unity is most practical plan against the BJP. The 22nd Party Congress will discuss this in detail,” Karat said.

Unification of the anti-Left votes and BJP’s money power were the reasons for the party’s setback in Tripura, the former party general secretary said.

“Small and big-time leaders of Congress migrated to the BJP. Still, the Left could garner 45 per cent votes. The Left will make a comeback against all challenges. The Left needs a new direction in the political and ideological fights,” he added.

Karat’s comments gain significance in the backdrop of the demand for an alliance with the Congress to fight the saffron party. Karat was a vehement opposer of the idea.

His latest reaction is seen as a prelude to his “alternative model” to be presented in the Party Congress.