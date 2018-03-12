THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Administrative Reforms Commission chairman V S Achuthanandan has lodged a complaint with DGP Loknath Behera seeking action against a fake statement in his name doing the rounds on social media.

In the statement, Achuthanandan is made out to be saying that Saji Cherian, the LDF candidate in Chengannur, will lose his deposit if the voters exercised their franchise after assessing the Pinarayi Vijayan government’s performance.

Achuthanandan, in his complaint, said a similar fake statement in his name had circulated once before too, forcing him to issue a clarification.