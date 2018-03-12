THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A BJP worker was hacked allegedly by a CPM activist at Thamalam following a dispute near Poojappura here on Sunday. Prasanth, who suffered serious injuries on the shoulder and right hand, has been admitted to the General Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery to the injured hand.

The alleged attacker Ratheesh, 35, of Thamalam, a CPM worker, was arrested by the Poojappura police in connection with the incident.

A strong posse of police has been deployed in the area to prevent any further flare-up.

“Ratheesh had previous enmity with BJP workers as his brother Santhosh was murdered allegedly by BJP workers three years ago. So Ratheesh brandished a machete and waved it menacingly towards the BJP workers, injuring Prasanth in the process. However, Ratheesh was taken into custody soon. We have also intensified patrolling in the area to prevent untoward incidents,” said K Premkumar, Poojappura SI.

Officers said the incident took place around 10.30 am when Prasanth along with some BJP workers came to Thamalam junction for hoisting the party flag at the flag mast installed there. Soon, a gang of alleged CPM workers descended there and got into a verbal spat with Prasanth. They reportedly warned the BJP workers against the move to hoist the party flag.